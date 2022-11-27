A YORK theatre is calling out to the community to take part in a Tudor York-based thriller theatre production.

Author CJ Sansom’s Sovereign will be produced for the stage next summer, and applications are open for local people to get involved in the cast and choir.

York Theatre Royal is looking for around 100 adults and young people aged nine and over to join the community cast, who are available for auditions in January, and between July 15 to 30.

The show will be perfomed outdoors in the grounds of the King's Manor, Exhibition Square.

Co-Director Mingyu Lin said: "This is a fantastic and rewarding opportunity to be involved in such a large-scale community production and we are really keen to hear from people from all backgrounds and experience levels who are interested in taking part.

"Even if you’ve never acted before but have a passion for the stage we’d love to hear from you!

"York has such a wonderful tradition of community theatre and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The play is set in Tudor York in 1541, and follows lawyer Matthew Shardlake and his assistant Jack Barak, who are waiting for Henry VIII to arrive.

Shardlake is tasked with a secret mission to protect a dangerous prisoner who needs to return to London for interrogation.

However, a York glazier is murdered, and Shardlake must work with time against him to avert a chain of events which threatens the Tudor dynasty itself.

Co-Director Juliet Forster said: “We are so excited to stage Mike Kenny’s brilliant adaptation of C.J.Sansom’s Sovereign next summer.

"To do so against the spectacular backdrop of the grounds of King’s Manor where Henry VIII actually visited makes it even more special.

"This is a York story and we are thrilled to invite the people of York to be a part of this community production and help us to bring it to life on the stage.”

Alongside the community cast of 100, two professional actors will also star in the show.

The opportunity to volunteer backstage, such as in stage management, wardrobe, lighting, props, marketing, photography, fundraising, and front-of-house will be announced in 2023.

Rehearsals for the production start from April 15, which include two weekday evenings and Saturday daytimes (times to be confirmed).

Those interested are asked to respond to the links below before Monday, December 19.

There will also be Zoom and in-person drop in sessions for people who identify as deaf or disabled, on Tuesday, December 6.

The Zoom session takes place from 2 to 3pm and is available via the link below:

