AN athletics coach and a "caring" nurse celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this weekend.

Geoff, who worked at York Crown Court and as an athletics coach, and Wendy Barraclough, a nurse, from Woodthorpe, married at Parish Church in Thorne, on November 26, 1962, age 27 and 24 respectively.

They celebrated their six decades together this weekend at Middlethorpe Hall with their family.

What their wedding guests will remember the most about the day was that it was the "foggiest day we've ever had".

Geoff said: "It was one of the foggiest days the whole county has ever had – it was a terrible, thick, black smog.

"You couldn't see if cars were coming down the road, and we had to run to a phone box every half an hour to check everyone had got home safely.

"We were due to have our honeymoon in Scarborough but we couldn’t get there due to the smog.

"There’s not been a fog like it since, people had to wear masks."

What made their wedding even more memorable was that Wendy had just received her exam results stating that she had qualified as a State Registered Nurse.

Geoff said: "Wendy is sympathetic and very caring, she cares for anybody, no matter who you are, and any animal."

The couple met in 1957 when Geoff was admitted to hospital while Wendy was a trainee nurse.

They went onto become parents to Karen and Adrian, and have six grandchildren.

Karen and Adrian were members of the Rowntree Athletics Club, and went onto represent North Yorkshire at the National English School Athletic Championships, coached by Geoff.

Geoff coached the family to achieve many sporting successes, inlcuding his grandsons, Richard Buck, who represented Team GB at the Beijing and London Olympics in the 400m, and James Richards, who represented York St John University at the Olympic Stadium for an inter-university competition.

Geoff said: "Wendy and I took Karen and Adrian all over the country, so I got involved and coached them, and Wendy arranged the pack-ups.

"I was asked if I wanted to become a proper coach, and took exams with the UK Athletics Association.

"I also coached Thomas Somers in 2014, who was a 200m sprinter in the European Championships.

"I really enjoy seeing people achieve, it spurs me on."

Geoff won The Press Community Pride Sporting Hero award in 2012 for coaching in York for four decades - the same year the couple marked their Golden wedding anniversary.

Reflecting on his 60 years with Wendy, Geoff said: "You just get along, you be compatible, you appreciate each other's qualities, and know your own faults.

"You know there will be ups and downs along the way, so you need to be affectionate and empathise with each other."