Parents have been warned over a new bacteria outbreak in schools after a child died.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed the death of the schoolchild while another is currently in the hospital battling the invasive infection found in a Surrey primary school.

The year one Ashford Church of England pupil, aged 6, caught the Group A streptococcal (iGAS) infection, a type of infection known to cause scarlet fever.

The child sadly and suddenly died from the infection, prompting a warning to other parents about the emergency.

In an email to carers, the school said: "As a precautionary measure, we have recommended antibiotics to pupils and staff in the same year groups as the individuals affected. We have provided advice to the school to help prevent further cases and will continue to monitor the situation."

Group A streptococcus is known to turn into scarlet fever, throat infections, and, in some cases invasive diseases.

This occurs when the bacteria reach parts of the body they would not normally be found in such as the lungs, blood, and muscles.

This can happen when it passes a person's immune system through an open wound.

However, most people who come into contact with the bacteria will be healthy and symptom-free.

Symptoms of the infection

Here are the symptoms associated with the outbreak:

Strep throat - Some symptoms could see the infected person experience a sore throat, tonsils, pain when swallowing, muscle pain, and tiredness.

- Some symptoms could see the infected person experience a sore throat, tonsils, pain when swallowing, muscle pain, and tiredness. Scarlet Fever - Symptoms of this include a sore red throat, swollen glands, and a fever. This can also see red blotches appear on the skin as well as red bumps on the tongue.

- Symptoms of this include a sore red throat, swollen glands, and a fever. This can also see red blotches appear on the skin as well as red bumps on the tongue. Necrotising fasciitis - This leads to deep, painful sores on the skin as well as a fever, vomiting, diarrhea, septic shock, and organ failure.

- This leads to deep, painful sores on the skin as well as a fever, vomiting, diarrhea, septic shock, and organ failure. Impetigo - Sores and blisters on the skin that can burst, leaving a moist area with a yellow/brown crust.

- Sores and blisters on the skin that can burst, leaving a moist area with a yellow/brown crust. Cellulitis - Red and inflamed skin that is swollen, and feeling hot, tight, and painful.

If you or your child is experiencing these symptoms, please contact the NHS on 111.