A YORK drama student has won a prize for her commitment to empowering female prisoners through the arts.

York St John University’s Institute for Social Justice (ISJ) works to support social justice research, projects, and partnerships which work to create a fairer society.

Last year, the ISJ launched a Student Prize to celebrate and acknowledge graduating students who have shown a commitment to social justice and sought to create a positive change.

This year, the prize goes to Beth Lally, who graduated this month with a BA in Drama: Education and Community.

Beth won the prize for contributing to social justice initiatives, including York St John’s Prison Partnership Project, which brings arts engagement to female prisoners.

Beth said: "For me, winning the prize is all about raising awareness for the need of access to creativity for marginalised women in our society, particularly those involved with the criminal justice system.

"Art and creativity can change lives, and I believe everyone should have access to those forms of expression and exploration.

"My inspiration comes from the women I work with, because when women work with other women, beautiful things happen.”

Dr Maria Fernandes-Jesus, Lecturer in pscyhology and chair of the prize selection committee, said: "Throughout her studies, Beth has been actively involved in working with the criminal justice system, homelessness, women, and young people.

"Beth has shown an outstanding commitment to the advancement of social justice, demonstrating critical reflexivity and engagement."

Beth is continuing her studies at York St John University through an MA in Applied Theatre with ambitions to work as a practitioner in the criminal justice system.

Beth adde: "I have truly fallen in love with applied theatre practice and can't wait to see what the future holds!”

The ISJ works towards social justice within the university and wider community through new initiatives, such as the Community Research Grants, which is currently supporting six research projects through £50,000 of investment.

The ISJ currently supports 12 PhD and postgraduate researchers whose work challenges inequalities in fields including arts, psychology, education, sport, and geography.