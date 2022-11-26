Christmas is a time of tradition. Whether it’s the day you put your decorations up, the Christmas movies you rewatch every year or the treats you leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve.
Everyone has their own traditions and their own habits that make Christmas a special time of year.
With Christmas around the corner, researchers at M&S Credit Card surveyed the nation to reveal the things which made Christmas in Britain magical.
While many things made the list, simply being with loved ones came out on top (46 per cent).
Getting dressed up on Christmas morning, tasting that first mince pie (25 per cent), sharing a massive tin of chocolates with a festive film (22 per cent), and enjoying leftover sandwiches on Boxing Day (22 per cent) also made the final list.
Did your favourite Christmas tradition make the list?
UK’s favourite things to do at Christmas
- Being together with family and friends - (46 per cent)
- Treating loved ones to a special gift - (38 per cent)
- Decorating the house - (37 per cent)
- Watching a Christmas special on the telly - (32 per cent)
- Watching younger family members open their stockings - (31 per cent)
- Entertaining friends and family - (30 per cent)
- Hearing Christmas songs while out shopping - (30 per cent)
- Mince pies - (25 per cent)
- Seeing shop windows dressed in festive decorations - (24 per cent)
- Christmas lights being switched on - (24 per cent)
- Eating chocolate in the morning - (23 per cent)
- Sharing a massive tin of chocolates during a movie - (22 per cent)
- Boxing Day leftover sandwiches - (22 per cent)
- Playing board games - (21 per cent)
- The smell of the Christmas tree - (21 per cent)
- Wearing Christmas jumpers - (20 per cent)
- Making the table look pretty - (20 per cent)
- The chaos of getting Christmas lunch on the table - (18 per cent)
- A Christmas tipple - (17 per cent)
- A Boxing Day walk - (16 per cent)
- Getting dressed up on Christmas morning - (16 per cent)
- Everyone looking silly in their cracker hats - (15 per cent)
- Sprouts - (15 per cent)
- Buying a present for your pet - (14 per cent)
- Changing into your pyjamas straight after lunch - (14 per cent)
- Mulled wine - (14 per cent)
- Family members nodding off in an armchair - (14 per cent)
- Singing carols - (13 per cent)
- Shaking your presents to see what you got - (13 per cent)
- Bucks Fizz - (12 per cent)
- Tucking into your first Christmas sandwich of the year - (12 per cent)
- Leaving a mince pie out for Father Christmas - (12 per cent)
- Lighting the fire - (12 per cent)
- Going to the pub for a quick drink on Christmas Day - (12 per cent)
- A visit to Santa’s grotto - (10 per cent)
