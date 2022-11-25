SCOTT GOBIN has emphasised his hopes that England’s recent success in the Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup will inspire “a good international competition in the years to come.”

Gobin, who has been based in York since 2019, captained the England side that won the first ever PDRL World Cup.

England overcame New Zealand 42-10 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium to ensure their victory.

Gobin, who plays club PDRL rugby for Leeds, has expressed his hopes that the success of the tournament inspires future developments.

“Hopefully it’s going to inspire the next generation and kickstart even further,” he enthused.

“I know at club level, we’ve had more interest at Leeds, where I play, and I’m sure it’s the same for other clubs in PDRL and probably Wheelchair off the back of it.

“The success is going to, hopefully, grow the sport to new levels and hopefully we can get a good international competition going in the years to come.”

England’s success in the PDRL competition, combined with England’s Wheelchair side winning their World Cup, has emphasised the ability of the country’s rugby league scene.

When asked if he felt rugby league was growing on all fronts, Gobin replied: “Definitely. We, prior to the World Cup, have had very little exposure in the PDRL.

“There’s been a couple of games, like Yorkshire vs Lancashire was shown on the League App and then there was an England game, so very few people had seen the sport.

“But after the World Cup, I’ve had countless people come up to me and say it was fantastic to watch.

“I think a lot of them think it’ll just be like a charity game, a bit of touch and pass, not really expecting much skill.

“I think they’re actually quite surprised by the skill level, contact and physicality in PDRL.

"Overall it’s definitely growing as a sport and I think all levels of rugby are to be honest.”