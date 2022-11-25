York Central MP Rachael Maskell has made a fresh bid to restrict the number of ‘Air BnB’-type properties in the city.

The Labour MP has long complained of the problems such properties cause, including fuelling a rise in rents, and residents being made homeless.

In June, she submitted a Private Members Bill to give councils powers “to give or remove licences, including for reasons of safety, noise and nuisance and raise local revenue from these properties".

Ms Maskell said in Parliament this week: “Since I met the Secretary of State, the pace of short-term holiday lets in my constituency has exploded, with the flipping of private rented homes and the hoovering up of homes to purchase meaning that people in my constituency have nowhere to live.

“When will he bring forward legislation to license short-term holiday lets? Will he support my private Member’s Bill, which aims to do that?

Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities told the House that the MP has raised an important issues as also raised by MPs from North Devon, North Norfolk and elsewhere.

He further responded: “Through the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill and other measures, in co-operation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, we are looking at what we can do to alleviate some of the pressures that her constituents and others face.”