THE most deprived areas of York have been revealed in the latest 2021 Census results.

Households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four ‘dimensions of deprivation’, based on certain characteristics.

The criteria were: If any member of a household is unemployed; households were no one has at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent qualifications; anyone living with a long term health problem; overcrowded accommodation or no central heating.

The Office for National Statistics data show 46.1 per cent of York households were deprived, fitting at least one of the criteria, below the 51.7 per cent average across England and Wales.

In York, the areas with the highest deprivation rates were:

Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood, where 56.4 per cent of households were deprived, down from 63.4 per cent in 2011

Tang Hall - 54.8 per cent, down from 58.5 per cent 10 years ago

New Earswick - 54.3 per cent, down from 57 per cent

Clifton North - 53.3 per cent, down from 59.3 per cent

Heworth South and The Groves - 49.6 per cent, down from 53.7 per cent.

The neighbourhood with the lowest level of deprivation was South Bank and Dringhouses, at 35.4 per cent of households.

Councillor Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and major projects at City of York Council, said: “We welcome the fact that recently released 2021 census figures indicate that deprivation in York fell over the 10 years between 2011 and 2021.

“Census data is complex and we have not yet been able to do more detailed analysis but it is likely the reduction can be attributed to a fall in unemployment, increased education levels, local initiatives to reduce poverty and changes in the local economy.

“There is clearly still work to be done to tackle deprivation and the current cost of living crisis only underlines this need."

City of York Council figures from March 2020 show that 6,535 residents were claiming Universal Credit. In September 2022, twice that number were claiming the benefit, and of them, 47.7 per cent were in work.

Cllr Ayre added: “We estimate that over 14,700 York households will experience poverty this year due to factors including insecure employment, low pay, and welfare reform along with the impact of high inflation and fuel costs.

“There is support available, and we’re lobbying the Government for more. Last year, we paid some £37 million to the residents who needed it most and we have another phase of the Household Support Fund being rolled out. We also have a long-term strategy to help people leave poverty.

“We urge anyone worried about the rising cost of living to look into the range of support available from the Government and your local council at www.york.gov.uk/Benefits.”