A SPECTACULAR Advent wreath has been raised at York Minster, marking the beginning of the Christian festival of Advent and Christmas at the cathedral.

The wreath, which is suspended below the Central Tower, has been assembled around a vast and heavy three-metre wide, metal ring, said a spokeswoman.

"The ring has built-in channels to hold the water required to keep the foliage fresh," she said.

"It also features five one metre high candle holders, representing the weeks of Advent."

She said it took the Minster’s expert team of volunteer flower arrangers almost two hours yesterday to transform the metal ring into a 'beautiful abundant display, overflowing with fresh, evergreen winter foliage.'

Once the wreath was complete, children from St Peter’s School York and Little Green Rascals Children's Organic Day Nurseries helped Head Verger, Alex Carberry, lift four one metre high candles into position on the wreath.

They then watched as Alex lifted the fifth candle into its central position before the wreath was hoisted into position below the Central Tower.

"The raising of the Advent Wreath is the pinnacle of the calendar year for our flower arrangers who work all year round to provide the cathedral with beautiful floral displays," said the spokeswoman.

"Producing the Advent Wreath allows Head Flower Arranger Mandy Barker the opportunity to be creative with different seasonal foliage each year, producing a display which is vital to the Advent and Christmas festivities here at the Minster."

She said the first candle would be lit on Sunday - the first Sunday of Advent - and then on three successive Sundays, with the final candle being lit at the Christmas Day Eucharist service.

"Each week, the clergy will film a short video which will be released across the Minster’s social media channels, to explain the significance of each candle of Advent," she said. "The candles will remain lit until the Feast of Epiphany on 6 January.

"The raising of the Advent Wreath is the first event in the season of Advent and Christmas which celebrates the themes of anticipation, hope and joy.

"The beginning of Advent will be celebrated on Sunday with the cathedral’s atmospheric Advent Procession, illuminating the Minster in candlelight."

She added that the Very Revd Dominic Barrington was preparing for his first experience of Advent and Christmas at the cathedral since his installation as the 77th Dean of York last month.

Dominic said: “At this very special time of year, we reflect on the heart-stopping vulnerability of the Holy family seeking a safe place for the birth of Jesus Christ.

"I look forward to welcoming you to York Minster - in person or from home via livestream - to celebrate the miracle and joy of Jesus’s birth."