WORK on a new park for York is coming on apace.

As The Press reported earlier this year, York BID has been working with York Minster and Make It York on permanent improvements to College Green, with the aim of creating a beautiful family-friendly meeting place.

In June 2022, Phase 1 saw the completion of a new path and eight new white cherry blossom trees were planted.

Phase 2 of construction is now well underway, focusing on the installation of the central stone seating feature clad in Ancaster stone.

Four new timber benches have been installed along the path, and planting and wildflower drifts will be completed early next year, including re-turfing the Green.

What it will look like once completed (Image: York BID)

Rachel Bean, Projects & Finance Executive at the York BID said: “It’s exciting to see the design coming to life and the beautiful stonework rising from the ground. We’ve seen how important this space is to residents and visitors over the last few years, so we can’t wait to see people’s reactions to the finished park which will be a welcoming and relaxing space for the local community.”

This project is being funded by the Chapter of York, York Minster Fund, Friends of York Minster, York BID, and Make It York. In addition to committing their own funds, York BID secured a grant from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in 2019 to deliver this project.

The design was developed by local company PWP Design, who collaborated with Unconventional Design in the early stages, and includes accessible seating and low-level play features.

Simon Hall, Design Director at PWP Design, said: "As a York resident and owner of a Yorkshire based landscape architecture practice, it’s a joy to be involved in such an incredible project, set within the context of York Minster.

"Our creative team of designers have worked with York BID and York Minster throughout the process to develop a scheme that can help College Green fulfil its potential as a unique, family-friendly place for contemplation and enjoyment. Green spaces are so important to city life and our communities, and I can’t wait to see this space in use. Thanks to everyone who has been involved and contributed to help make this happen, a truly collaborative effort."

Alex McCallion, director of works and precinct, said: “College Green is the third project in our recently adopted Neighbourhood Plan to be on site and will deliver accessible space in this increasingly popular part of the Minster Precinct. The extensive planting scheme will contribute to our commitment to increasing biodiversity and we are looking forward to completion in the spring. This has been a brilliant example of partnership working with York Minster Fund, Friends of York Minster, York BID and Make it York.”

The new park is due to be completed in Spring next year.