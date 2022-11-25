AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after a wall at York Railway Station partially collapsed, scattering dangerous debris over a foot and cycle path.

The incident happened yesterday evening at the pedestrian and cyclist entrance to the station's long stay car park from Lowther Street, off Holgate Road.

Bricks and a lump of metal fell on to the path, which could have caused serious injury or even death to anyone who happened to be walking or cycling past at the time.

Station operator LNER said today that no one had been injured but it is not known if anyone was in the vicinity at the time of the collapse.

It said an investigation had been launched into the cause of the collapse and into the steps needed to resolve the problem.

The gateway to the path was closed on Thursday evening but had re-opened by today, with temporary fencing installed to keep people away from the wall and debris.

Struts also appear to have been installed as a temporary measure to prop up remaining parts of the wall.

A regular user of the route told The Press it was commonly used by cyclists and pedestrians from Holgate and Acomb to get to and from the station, while avoiding the traffic and pollution of busy Blossom Street and Queen Street.

"It is particularly popular with commuters, and bus passengers catch the bus to a nearby bus stop and use it," they said.