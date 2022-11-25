A SMASH and grab thief is today behind bars thanks to a brave member of the public and an off-duty police officer.

York Crown Court heard how they sprang into action as Nizar Kejman ran through the city centre during shopping hours with a lump hammer and stolen jewellery in his hands and caught him.

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, said the 29-year-old had cycled up to Ramsdens in Market Street in broad daylight, smashed its front window and grabbed part of its window display.

Then he had made off on foot at speed.

“He was chased by a member of staff who shouted for someone to call the police,” said the barrister.

“He was apprehended on Feasegate by members of the public and an off-duty police officer.”

Kejman still had the stolen items on him.

But they were worthless because they were “display jewellery”, said Ms Morrison. “He didn’t know that.”

His solicitor advocate Kevin Blount said Kejman was homeless and his status in this country is “uncertain”.

“This was not a sophisticated case. In broad daylight he has cycled up, smashed a window, left his bicycle behind," said the defence lawyer.

The scene of the crime on October 6 (Image: Newsquest)

Recorder Tahir Khan KC told Kejman: “I am satisfied that anyone that was close by, seeing you at that location carrying and brandishing a lump hammer, would have been frightened by the sight.

“There can be only one sentence and that is a sentence of immediate custody.

“A lump hammer brought out in a public place is a significantly serious feature. It was clearly not an impulsive act – you knew exactly what you were going to do.”

Kejman, who had earlier given an address in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for 10 months. York Crown Court heard he had previous convictions for theft, fraud and fare dodging on the railways committed over a six-year period.

Ms Morrison said on the morning of October 6 Kejman cycled up to the combined pawnbrokers and new and second hand jewellery store. He loitered outside it.

Then he took out the lump hammer.

“He used this to rapidly smash the store window, smashing the glass, and reached inside grabbing a handful of jewellery from there and running off.”

Smash and grab burglar Nizar Kejman (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

But he got no further than Feasegate between Market Street and Davygate.

It cost the shop £1,000 to repair the damage Keyman had caused.

Mr Blount said: “There is not a great deal I can say in terms of mitigation”.

Kejman had admitted his crime and had not used the hammer as a weapon. Nor had he threatened anyone with it.

Kejman’s previous convictions include one for shop theft in an upmarket part of central London in March 2020.