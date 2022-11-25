IT was standing room only as hundreds of people turned out to say a final farewell to former York boxing champion, Cameron Shaw.

Cam's funeral took place at St Aelred's RC Church in Tang Hall in York this morning (November 25) followed by a burial at Huntington Cemetery and a wake at Huntington Working Men's Club.

The coffin was brought in to Knocking on Heaven's Door by Bob Dylan.

Giving the eulogy, Cam's dad, Rod described the day as Cam's final "ring walk” - the walk a boxer makes entering the ring.

The 25-year-old died while snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Rod said: "He would be so pleased to know that he had such loyal support. "Cam achieved so much in 25 years.

"When younger he appeared in panto with Berwick Kayler for six years enjoyed reenacting Vikings and the Second World War with his grandparents.

"He enjoyed ballet whilst at All Saints RC School - we were sworn to secrecy for years!"

Father Bill Serplus led the service (Image: Haydn Lewis)

He went on to mention Cam's talent as a boxer and that he latterly became a ski instructor - which took him to numerous countries including New Zealand and Australia and he was just seven days away from starting a ski season in Canada at the time of his death.

Rod said: "Cam, we are so proud of you- you lived life to the full.

"Underneath that showboat exterior - essential in boxing - there was a very kind, helping and thoughtful man.

"We've been inundated by stories of Cam helping people, one particular example came from New Zealand.

"Cam was a highly qualified instructor, training accomplished skiers get to “the next level”. He thought he'd drawn the short straw with a lad with special needs.

"I won't go into the days lesson, but the lad got into difficulty and Cam came to his rescue - the student went on to achieve his personal goals and Cam latterly told Ellyn, his partner, it was his best time instructing - ever."

The coffin being brought in at Cameron Shaw's funeral at St Aelred's RC Church in York (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Rod said Cam wasn't without fault though, he loved banter and found a great source of enjoyment in winding others up, particularly his brother, Tobi.

At the end of his speech the entire congregation applauded.

Following the service workers at Portakabin asked for the procession to slow down down in New Lane, so people, not able to attend, could be on the side of the road to pay their respects.

Cam won apprentice of the year while working for the firm and became a production engineer.

The service was conducted by Father Bill Serplus and the venue, chosen as it is one of the largest churches in the city, was packed out.

An inquest was opened by a coroner in Northallerton on Tuesday (November 22) and confirmed what the family had already been told, that Cam drowned. It has now been adjourned to a later date.

As The Press reported last month, 25-year-old Cam, from Huntington, was on holiday in Cairns with his girlfriend, Ellyn Rungay, on an organised expedition at the time of his death on October 24.

Cam Shaw won the Amateur Boxing Association's Elite 60kg title in 2018 (Image: Newsquest)

Cam - a former All Saints RC School pupil - won the Amateur Boxing Association's Elite 60kg title in 2018, and the gold medal at the prestigious Hivdovre Box Cup in Denmark the year before.

Cam is survived by his dad, Rod, mum, Nova and brother, Tobi.