A council chief executive set for a £210,000 payoff is being treated in the same way as any other member of staff going through a redundancy process, Selby District Council’s leader said.

Cllr Mark Crane and other senior councillors backed the proposed redundancy package for outgoing chief executive Janet Waggott at a meeting on Thursday.

Ms Waggott, who has a long record of local government service, looks set to take redundancy because there will be no similar role for her at the new North Yorkshire Council.

Selby District Council will cease to exist on April 1, 2023 when the new unitary authority covering the whole of North Yorkshire takes the reins.

Cllr Crane said the council was simply following its own rules – and national employment rules – in proposing the settlement.

He added: “If one of our cleaners were to be made redundant, they would get the same settlements as the chief exec. Clearly, they earn less money and the figures would be smaller, but the principle would be exactly the same – there’s no enhancement here.”

The package is made up of a redundancy payment of £66,971.59, payment in lieu of notice of £26,788.68 and a pension strain cost, which is the shortfall in pension contributions prior to the statutory age of retirement, of £116,169.10.

Cllr Crane added: “The figures in here are significant figures. However, when you look at the pension strain, which is the largest single figure, and take that out, the figures are not as great as may have been feared.”

The pension strain costs will go into a pension fund, rather than being a cash lump sum.

The notice payment is being made in lieu to reflect the fact that Ms Waggott will be working until the final day of Selby District Council’s existence.

Labour group leader Cllr Bob Packham said: “Anyone else would have the same settlement in principle. There is no enhancement – it has been done according to the rules.”

The settlement will be examined by the council’s independent person before a final decision is made at a full council meeting in December.

Glenn Sharpe, solicitor and deputy monitoring officer, said the council had worked with lawyers from the other North Yorkshire districts and North Yorkshire County Council during the process, as well as securing specialist legal advice.

He added: “We’re satisfied that the proposed settlement is considered to represent the best value for money by ensuring that the chief executive remains in office, engaged and enables the council to deliver its services until its abolition on March 31.

“I dont think I’m speaking out of turn when I know that Janet is very keen to do that very professionally in terms of ensuring that our service provision and work for our staff continues.”

Mr Sharpe added: “We want to ensure that there is a smooth transition to the new authority and that the potential for costly and disruptive legal proceedings will be avoided by recognising now what payments are due to the chief executive and on what terms and making clear that she is legally entitled to these.”

A £225,000 redundancy settlement for Hambleton District Council’s outgoing chief executive, Justin Ives, has caused a backlash in recent weeks, with both Unison and the Taxpayers’ Alliance condemning the package.