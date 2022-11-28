ONCE again the failure of traffic management in York is laid bare with the sudden closure of Dalton Terrace.

All it takes is a collapsed sewer in one location and there is a huge snarl up over large parts of the city.

Excessive restrictions and stopped-up streets means vehicles have no alternative route to get past an unexpected blockage.

In this case an emergency sewer repair but it is just the same with burst water mains, broken down lorry or a traffic collision.

There is no contingency for such events so traffic grinds to a halt.

All unnecessary bottlenecks should be eradicated to allow traffic to get where it needs to go and to ensure when events such as that in Dalton Terrace do occur there is a ready alternative to by-pass the problem.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

---

Take action now over dementia care

THE need for the Government to prioritise dementia care has never been more pressing.

Right now, the families and friends of people living with dementia in the UK are providing care for their loved ones valued at £13.9 billion a year, a figure that’s projected to rise to £35.7bn by 2040.

In North Yorkshire alone, this army of unpaid carers are estimated to provide care worth £172.5 million.

As the cost of living crisis bites, it’s little wonder so many of these devoted carers feel uncertain about the future.

We were disappointed that Government has delayed the proposed £86K care cap for two years as this was a first step towards tackling crippling care costs.

We recognise the political upheaval of recent months has caused delays, not least in the delivery of the new 10-year plan for dementia in England, but further delays must be avoided.

There was some encouraging news announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Social Care will receive £1bn in additional funding next year, and £1.7bn the year after. The Government claims this will lead to an estimated 200,000 additional care packages over next two years.

This is a step in the right direction, but with pressures on all carers being intensified by the record 165,000 vacancies in social care across the UK – including 14,000 in Yorkshire and Humber – the system is in urgent need of reform.

It’s also a huge concern that diagnosis rates are at a five-year low, meaning tens of thousands are living without crucial treatment and vital support.

I would urge your readers across North Yorkshire to sign Alzheimer’s Society’s open letter to the Prime Minister asking the Government to prioritise dementia by visiting alzheimers.org.uk/openletter

Sir Tony Robinson

Actor, Writer, TV Presenter

and Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador

---

Help people to get on their bikes!

I WAS disappointed to see that my letter on Monday was headed 'On yer bike everyone!'.

I am very aware that not everyone is going to ride a bike.

I am not in the business of telling people what to do.

What I was saying is that if a few more willing people do get on their bikes we would have lower air pollution, better health, and trips by car or van would be quicker. What's not to like?!

There are probably plenty of reasons why people don't cycle, and many ways they could be helped to give it a go.

Maybe The Press could have a cycling problem page? People could then get in touch to have their cycling problems answered. Questions like how to deal with wet weather, my saddle is really uncomfortable, how to carry heavy loads, or what kind of bike should I get?

York has lots of good bike shops and knowledgeable cyclists who could solve problems and help people enjoy cycling. I would be happy to help.

Sara Robin,

Wentworth Road

York

---

READING the article in The Press, November 23, 2022 regarding Dooleys corner shop in Bishophill and the range of goods sold, reminds me very much of the grocer's shop on the corner of Grove's Lane and Penleys Grove Street open when we first moved in . You could buy nearly everything " and in small amounts," individual cigarettes, buns they would gladly sell the smallest amounts to accommodate you . I remember once a lady coming in and buying her husband's tea , two eggs three rashers of bacon a couple of sausages and a tomato. Perhaps dearer than buying in bulk but " you never had the food waste we have nowadays " a very interesting article "

Yours

D M Deamer

36Penleys Grove Street Monkgate

York