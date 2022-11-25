A BRIDGE is to stay closed for longer than planned for urgent repairs after being further weakened by recent bad weather.

Bubwith Bridge - originally set to reopen later today after closing yesterday for urgent safety work following a road accident - will now be shut until next Thursday, December 1, says East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

"The bridge will then reopen with a three-tonne weight restriction and a 2.2m width restriction to further protect the structure," said a spokesman.

"A diversion for all vehicles greater than three tonnes will then be put in place thereafter, until a later date when full repairs can be completed."

"Work to be carried out will include the installation of a sandbag headwall and the placement of concrete barriers covering the hole left in the parapet, followed by the traffic restrictions being brought in," he said.

"While the work is carried out, a temporary signed diversion will be in place, taking traffic via Holme on Spalding Moor, the A164 to Howden, A63 to Barlby, then back on the A613, and vice versa during the full closure.