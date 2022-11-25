MORE than 100 Covid patients are being treated at York trust hospitals - but the number has dropped since last week.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Wednesday (November 23) was down three to 103 from 106 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 32 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 151.

Across England there were 4,600 people in hospital with Covid as of November 23, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 50 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47 per cent.