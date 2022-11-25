MALTON Brewery is celebrating success after securing a major contract on a popular TV show.

The brewery, based in a Grade-II listed building at Navigation Wharf in Malton was founded by Howard Kinder, 61, who featured with his son Harry, 26, on Channel 4’s Aldi’s Next Big Thing last night (November 24).

The father and son duo won over managing director of Buying at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield, with their Yorkshire Pudding Beer.

The TV show sees suppliers compete for a space on Aldi’s shelves, before Aldi’s Julie Ashfield decides on the winner,

It is hosted by Anita Rani, of Countryfile and BBC Radio 4, along with Chris Bavin, of Britain’s Best Home Cook and Eat Well for Less.

From today (August 25), the product is available in all Aldi stores nationwide.

The quirky take on a popular treat was first created in 2019.

As part of Yorkshire day, Malton adorned the side of a wall with the original Yorkshire pudding recipe and on seeing this, Howard got the idea for Yorkshire Pudding Beer.

Each bottle is brewed with half a Yorkshire Pudding, which Howard claims makes it soft, smooth and slightly creamy.

Howard Kinder of Malton Brewery said: “We are absolutely elated. For me, I’m not just happy that we’ve won, but that I get to continue working with my son.”

In a nerve-wracking and unexpected moment during the final episode, Julie broke protocol to announce two winners: “It was so difficult to choose between both of you and in the spirit of treat week, we thought we’d treat our customers and have two winners.”

The decision means Harry Specters Chocolate Bars will also be on shelves nationwide from today. The bars, which are available in three different flavours: Milk Sea Salt Caramel, Milk Peanut Butter and Dark Orange, are all made at Harry Specters headquarters in Ely Cambridgeshire by its workforce of people with autism.

Of choosing two winners to launch on Aldi’s shelves, Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “Choosing between beer and chocolate was just too tough. The love and innovation that has gone into their products is just outstanding. They are both fantastic products and it just felt right to make both winners.

"Moments like this just really make me love my job. You could see how much it meant to both of them. And I’m confident our shoppers are going to enjoy these fantastic treats.”

Also competing in last night’s episode, which focused on the treats category, was a unique smoked rum, a quirky twist on Empire Biscuits, premium ice cream made on a Cheshire dairy farm and a chocolate bar stuffed with cheese and onion crisps.

