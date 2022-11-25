FOUR more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York trust.
A total of 540 people had died at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday (November 24) – up from 536 on the week before.
They were among 17,759 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
- READ MORE: More than 100 Covid patients are being treated at York trust hospitals - but the number has dropped since last week.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in York.
A total of 172,941 deaths were recorded throughout England by Thursday – up from 172,376 last week.
