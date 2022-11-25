A FEW weeks ago we received paperwork from City of York Council outlining the updated plans for the permanent closure of the streets in the Groves.

They also asked for comments or ideas to improve the closures.

Having lived in the area for a number of years I thought my local input might be of value to them.

I pointed out the signage is inadequate and the sat-nav still directed many vehicles - forcing them to reverse the route, creating problems.

I thought they would have at least listened to my suggestions but they have simply run roughshod [over them].

Perhaps through The Press they'll read my suggestions:

1. If the signage was angled towards the flow of traffic up and down Monkgate rather than facing out across the road, drivers could see it before they turn in.

2. Illuminating the signs would also draw attention to them.

3. By implementing the correct sat-nav and signage, the problems wouldn't arise.

What's the point in asking for comments and effectively ignoring them?

D M Deamer

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

Diabetes At Christmas

CHRISTMAS is approaching and it is a time for preparations and thinking about extra food.

As a charity for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, we recognise that it can be a difficult time for people with both types of diabetes, especially if it is their first Christmas living with the conditions.

It can be a time of temptation, unpredictable or delayed meals, extra nibbles, excitement and stress, all of which can make managing their diabetes more difficult.

We have just published our free December newsletter and we also have a free booklet, Diabetes at Christmas to help families who live with the condition. It gives various options for Christmas dinners, a recipe for homemade, lower carbohydrate and calorie Christmas pudding and many other tips.

We also have a booklet, Diabetes – Everyday Eating which may also be useful.

We hope that the newsletter and these two booklets will help to make life easier over the festive season.

All our booklets are free and we are happy to send out these to any of your readers if they could contact IDDT on 01604 622837 or email enquiries@iddtinternational.org

Jenny Hirst

Co-Chair

InDependent Diabetes Trust [IDDT]

PO Box 294

Northampton NN1 4XS

---

Can you help?

I WRITE in the hope that someone can assist me in identifying a 1963 Transcription/ Demo vinyl record from Scarborough Tape & Disc Transcription Service, Newby, Scarborough.

It is a ten-inch disc, plays at 33rpm, and the labels say The Dave Kirby Five.

Five tracks are listed on the two sides, Sweet Little Sixteen, Love Me True, Money, Make Believe, Josephine.

Does anyone know anything about the disc or the band ?

Alan Wrigglesworth,

Villiers Court,

Helmsley

---

House of Lords reform

I AM very glad to learn the leader of the Labour Party wants to reform the House of Lords.

The truly amazing thing is we have to be told this. One would hope it was assumed.

Councillor Nigel Boddy,

Lib Dem,

North Road,

Darlington