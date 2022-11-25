MEMBERS of a music and arts provider, which works with people to help them beat barriers such as disabilities and homelessness, are preparing for a special show.

Staff and group members at Tang Hall SMART are set to take over York Barbican on Tuesday November 29 for nine hours - showcasing a range of talent from their different musicians.

Sue Williamson, CEO at Tang Hall SMART, said: "Our quality just keeps on rising. We really needed something like The Barbican to showcase the sheer quantity of it, although I must say that even though we are performing for nine hours - we could have filled it twice over."

"The event is of course open to the public. If you want to see the very best in collaborative music, are interested in seeing just how brilliant performers with learning disabilities can be, want to witness the sheer success of some of our musicians who have struggled with homelessness or want to check out Spencer Harris, a Tik-Tok sensation, showcasing some of his forthcoming album – please come along.

"All our performers will be there, not just our music students, but our adult musicians, our choirs, a fabulous party band to finish with and even myself, with my last ever music performance, with my band The Punk Crone."

The Tang Hall SMART team now operate at The Jam Factory in York too (Image: UGC)

Tang Hall SMART CIC is one of the many York charities and social enterprises that continued to operate during the Covid-19 pandemic and did what it could to help the community.

Sue said that it has been a tough couple of years for the group - but the staff have continued to pull together to find new ways of working to support their members.

Sue said: "Luckily, we were able to continue to work with people face-to-face as we were classed as ‘essential workers’ but we also developed a digital college at the time.

"We are now fully operational again - and these days, as well as working with the general community, we specialise in working with people who are disadvantaged in some way, for example by homelessness, addiction, mental health, or a learning disability."

The team cater for around 150 people who attend each week.

"We have grown so much in the last couple of years that we needed more space," Sue added.

The group have now taken licence at a second site - The Jam Factory in York, offering a set of rehearsal rooms and recording space.

"From September we have begun operating from this site too. The team hire out rehearsal rooms for the community in the evening so our fantastic community resource has continued to thrive," Sue added.

Further details on the show at York Barbican can be found on the venue's website.