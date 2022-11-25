Four Yorkshire hotels have been named among the best 50 boutique hotels in the UK.

The awards come after the hotels were unveiled earlier this week.

A panel of leading industry experts, hoteliers, travel writers and influencers all voted for the best 50.

The hotels, named in the list were: Grantley Hall (6th), Yorebridge House (11th), Middleton Lodge (27th) and Grays Court Hotel & Restaurant (33rd).

Grantley Hall

Based in Ripon, Grantley Hall is described as a “hidden jewel found in the Yorkshire Dales.”

The luxury hotel has five restaurants, including Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin, three stunning bars, 47 glamour bedrooms and much more.

Rooms start at £500 a night but promise bliss and luxury in the heart of the gorgeous roaming hills of the dales.

Yorebridge House

Yorebridge House is a 5-star, 3-AA Rosette hotel that is based in the heart of Wensleydale.

Known for its passion for luxury and fine dining, they have offered personal and professions from the moment guests arrive.

With contemporary bedrooms that start at £250 a night during mid-week, rooms have hot tubs and you can grab great last-minute deals too.

Middleton Lodge

The award-winning Middleton Lodge is set in a Georgian Country Estate with 200 acres of Yorkshire parkland on offer.

With 36 rooms on offer across the estate, there are also houses on offer in the village of Middleton Tyas as well, plus there are another 15 rooms based in the main house with prices starting at £220 a night.

Grays Court Hotel & Restaurant

With a vibrant and diverse history, Gray’s Court Hotel & Restaurant offers the chance to dine and relax in a building that played host to kings.

The hidden gem has 12 tasteful rooms and extensive grounds bound by the City Walls and York Minster itself.

Rooms start at £220 a night and promise to make the best stay as you explore the city of York.

Speaking of the awards, Chris Lowe, Group Director, Hospitality and Manufacturing at William Reed says “We’re delighted to be revealing this fantastic new list and see a such strong movement in this year’s Top 50 Boutique Hotels.

“Our number one has jumped up 18 places from last year and the highest new entry is number 5 which is a testament to those teams’ stellar efforts.

“With staycations continuing to be a focus for Britons, it is encouraging to see such strong regional presence this year and such a wide range of unique hotel experiences to enjoy.”