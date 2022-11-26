YORK children are set to take part in a study to evaluate a new infant vaccine aimed at preventing kids from being hospitalised because of a respiratory virus.

Professor Mike Holmes, writing in his weekly column for The Press, said primary health care provider Nimbuscare was involved in a research study, alongside York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, to trial a new vaccine to protect infants from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The randomised study would evaluate ‘nirsevimab’ with the aim of reducing the 83 deaths, 45,136 hospital visits, 450,138 GP visits and £76 million annual economic cost to the NHS resulting from RSV infection in UK infants each year.

A spokesperson said Nimbuscare’s Children’s Ambulatory Treatment (CAT) Hub had been selected to administer the vaccine research project, working with the hospital Trust’s Research and Development department to take part in HARMONIE, a randomised study to evaluate ‘nirsevimab’ in helping to prevent hospitalisations.

"The HARMONIE study is looking at how strongly babies can be protected from serious illness due to RSV infection, by giving them a single dose of nirsevimab, a monoclonal antibody immunisation," they said.

"The antibody has recently been approved by both the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA)."

Nimbuscare’s medical director Dr Daniel Kimberling said: “This is a really exciting piece of research and it’s good to be working closely with the hospital.

"The project aligns with our CAT hub service at our Askham Bar Community Care Centre, where children with respiratory infections and fever receive an assessment and treatment with a paediatric nurse and clinician.

“Our 11 GP practices have also been asked to participate in the study by helping to recruit patients and refer eligible patients to the two local trial sites. Patients who enrol in the study will be reimbursed.

“The aim is to reduce the 83 deaths, 45,136 hospital visits, 450,138 GP visits and £76 million annual economic cost to the NHS resulting from RSV infection in UK infants each year. The study is aiming to recruit 12,000 infants across the UK.”

Prof Holmes said anyone who wanted to take part in this study could find out more via Nimbuscare's website.

He said the Children’s Treatment Hub was growing from strength to strength and would now be opening up further Monday to Friday to support more babies and children with respiratory problems.

"We’re also working on behalf local GP Practices, to support people who are waiting to go into hospital for operations and procedures, making sure they keep as well as possible.

"To reassure patients that they have not been forgotten, we’re working with local health organisations to identify patients on waiting lists who may benefit from support, whilst waiting."