A POPULAR choir in York are preparing to put on a show at their annual festive concert.

Following a successful German tour celebrating their 50-year partnership with Munster Male Voice Choir, the York Philharmonic Choir are once again preparing for their renowned Christmas Traditions concert to be held over four nights at the Citadel Church in Gillygate in York.

Held between November 29 and December 2, the show will see the choir perform a number of songs for a packed-out audience once again.

Mike Wash, the choir’s chairman said: "This as been an extremely successful year for the choir, raising over £15,000 for various charities, winning in all categories at the Eskdale choir festival and seeing the launch of a film about the choir produced by the celebrated former BBC camera man Henry Farrar, whose credits include touring the world with David Attenborough and Alan Whicker."

Tickets for the concert are priced at £12.50 and can be found at: https://bit.ly/3XyutHg