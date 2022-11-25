TWO chefs have joined forces for their latest Italian culinary adventure at a popular York restaurant.

The new joint venture between Rad Pizza Shop - run by Alex Brinton, and Spaghetti Junction by Italian pasta Chef Alessandro Venturi opens next week at Angel on the Green in Bishopthorpe Road.

Alessandro - who was mentored by Michelin-starred chef, Vitantonio Lombardo and worked in kitchens across Europe - said the collaboration is a permanent residency opening initially from Thursday - Sunday from 5pm-9pm.

Angel on the Green in Bishopthorpe Road

Alex, who is a director at Rad in Spark:York said: "We did a collaboration event together at Rad and I was impressed by Alessandro's enthusiasm and passion towards food.

"Rad will have been at Spark for three years in March, we opened just before the pandemic and during that time we benefitted to a certain extent with it being an open air venue.

"We love Spark, but this is allowing us to experience something new and develop our product further.

"We dream of having our own place eventually and this is a great opportunity for us to try out another venue."

A Rad Pizza Shop pizza (Image: Rad Pizza Shop)

The pair are launching on Thursday, December 1 with a menu featuring Rad's only sourdough pizzas and Alessandro's authentic Italian pasta dishes.

Alex Brinton, director of Rad Pizza Shop (Image: Rad Pizza Shop)

Alessandro is already known in York for the A’ROMA PastaBar, a successful street-food truck he used to run in the Shambles Market, and last year he teamed up with Jacopo Di Carlo, who he met in the South of Italy while working at Vitantonio Lombardo, for a pop up at Fossgate Social.

One of Alessandro's pasta dishes (Image: Olivia Brabbs)

In York he has also worked for Melton's Restaurant in Scarcroft Road and Haxby Bakery and every year takes part in the York Food and Drink Festival doing cooking demonstrations.

Alessandro Venturi pasta making (Image: Olivia Brabbs)

He said: "I have had a lot of interest in my cooking and a lot of people like my pasta when I have done pop-ups before.

"On the launch night some bakery products will be served in collaboration with another Italian Baker, Antonio Perrini, who is based in Leeds - in particular homemade Panettone, the Italian Christmas Bread described by all the famous bakers in the world as the Mount Everest of baking, because of the challenging making process behind.

"There will be limited Edition T-shirts have been designed by Matthew Glasby, local Graphic Designer who worked for some of the world's biggest Pop Stars and Musicians, for example Ed Sheeran, Outkast, Nirvana."