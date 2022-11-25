A GROUP of nurses have arrived from overseas to boost care staff at a North Yorkshire firm.

Thanks to a partnership with its local health trust, Saint Cecilia’s Care Group in Scarborough has recruited the nurses from Ghana.

After competing their training in North Yorkshire, Harriet, Yvonne and Evans will be ready to join the company’s nursing homes in Scarborough and Whitby.

Director Aaron Padgham said: “This is a very exciting and significant moment for Saint Cecilia’s as we welcome these staff from Ghana.

"We are indebted to York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for helping us to smooth the process of bringing in the staff we desperately need.”

At a time of extreme staff shortages across the country, Saint Cecilia’s needed to move quickly once it had the necessary licences in place to enable it to recruit from overseas.

Drawing on the previous experience the trust had in recruiting via these channels has saved the care group countless hours.