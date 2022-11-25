A MAN has been thrown from his car after a crash in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly after 8pm last night (November 24) after reports of a crash on the Great North Way, Nether Poppleton.

READ MORE: York pays tribute to champion of business at Minster service

A service spokesman said their Acomb crew responded to a Police request to make a car safe after it had left the road, ending on its roof, while throwing its driver – a man in his 30s – from the vehicle.

READ MORE: Tadcaster Grammar School wins teaching award in Birmingham

He said: "The fire crew assisted in initial first aid for the man who had neck, back and pelvis injuries, serious but not life threatening, and was then transported to hospital by ambulance.

"The crew then made the vehicle safe."