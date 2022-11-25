THREE people have been detained by police after drug raids in East Yorkshire.

Humberside police say that yesterday (November 24) officers executed misuse of drugs warrants at addresses on Colonel’s Walk in Goole.

A police spokesman said that information gathered by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team lead to the application for a warrant at two addresses. Officers from Operation Galaxy carried out warrants at the addresses.

One of the addresses was found to be empty, at the second address three people were detained and one was questioned in relation to the possession of an offensive weapon (a large machete type knife) and quantity of cannabis.

Speaking after the warrants, Inspector Jon Powell of Goole Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We detained three people within the address however no one was taken into custody at this time. We questioned those concerned and will look to secure a charge in connection with the drugs and weapon that were found at the address in due course.

“We will continue to tackle reports of drug dealing in our communities and disrupt those suspected of committing crime in our area.

“I would remind residents to always report any suspicious activity to their local policing team or by calling us on the non-emergency number 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."