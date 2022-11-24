A WALL at York Railway Station has partially collapsed, scattering masonry over a cycle and pedestrian exit.

Station operator LNER tweeted this evening that the wall at the pedestrian and cycle exit of the station's long stay car park had partially collapsed.

"This area will be closed off until the damage has been repaired," it said, urging people to bear this in mind if this was their usual way out of the station.

LNER made no suggestion that anyone had been injured when the masonry fell.