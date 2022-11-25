IT'S beginning to look a lot like Christmas as a popular York attraction.

Murton Park - home to the Yorkshire Museum of Farming, the Derwent Valley Light Railway, a replica Viking village and Roman fort - is being transformed into a festive wonderland ahead of Christmas.

Visitors will not only be able to meet Santa Claus in his Long House grotto - but take a train ride with Santa's wife, Mother Christmas, where they will sing songs, take part in an 'elf-ercise' work-out, and enjoy lots of fun and games.

Activities are signed using Makaton and all areas - including the train ride - is fully accessible to disabled visitors.

WATCH: Our video showing Mother Christmas invite you to Murton Park this Christmas - using Makaton signs

The fun kicks off next weekend, December 3, where families can enjoy a fun-packed day including making reindeer food, a tour of Santa’s village, writing letters to Santa, write a wish for the wish tree, visit the Magical Toy Shop and spend the 'North Pole Pound Note' that Santa gives them on a toy of their choice.

Olivia Jackson, Murton's marketing manager, said: "There will also be an elf show on the hour throughout the day – the elves are very cheeky and love to entertain!"

See Santa at Murton Park this December

Food and drinks will be made and served by The Yorkshire Barn Café, based at the attraction. Food and drink will be available in the onsite cafe as well as in a nearby barn which will also be hosting a festive fair sell Christmas goods. Look out for home made pizzas, burgers and hot dogs using local produce as well as a selection of hot food and cakes.

Mrs Christmas told The Press: "It's a full day of fun and is fully accessible for all ages and abilities."

For more details, visit: www.murtonpark.co.uk/murtonsanta

The Christmas experience will run on December 3,4, 10,11 and from 17-22.

Murton Park and the Yorkshire Barn Cafe will remain open outside these dates too for visitors.

Prices are: Tickets are £10 per adult, £18 per child and £5 for 0-1 year olds.