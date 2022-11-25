York poet Robert Powell will be investigating the city's 'forgotten treasures' at a public event this weekend.

Canadian-born Robert, who was appointed York Civic Trust's first-ever writer-in-residence on national poetry day last month, will be at Fairfax House from 11am to 3.30pm on Saturday for a public poetry workshop.

"Robert is especially interested in hearing the public’s thoughts about the city's 'forgotten treasures' - building details, nooks and crannies, ginnels and pathways, unexpected views and green spaces," a spokesperson for the Civic Trust said. "Favourite things about York that are overlooked and under-rated."

Robert will also be giving short readings from his poetry and talking about his previous projects at selected times throughout the day.

As part of his writer-in-residency, Robert is focusing on using writing to explore York’s past and the connections between the many different areas of the Trust’s work – including Fairfax House (its own Georgian townhouse museum) and other aspects of the Trust's work such as education, planning and the environment.

Robert will be at Fairfax House between 11am and 3:30pm on Saturday - simply drop in without paying to enter. He will give 15-minute readings and presentations at 11:30am, 12:30pm, 2pm and 3pm.