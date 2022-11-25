A YORK mum and gallery owner has launched a new fundraising drive to help prevent suicide in the young.

Anne Braithwaite, of The Brathwaite Gallery in Petergate, lost her son Jake to suicide in 2018. He was aged 20.

Now she has teamed up with leading artist Sam Toft who has created a special piece called Time to Make Memories to help raise funds for PAPYRUS - a charity focused on prevention of suicide in the young.

Anne said: "Sam has remarqued - drawn lots of little original illustrations on the art work - four prints for us to raise funds for the charity. We are raffling edition number one, and selling the other three in aid of PAPYRUS."

Tickets for the raffle cost £10 and can be bought in the gallery or online, with the draw for the winner being made on December 31.

Anne said: "Each year we choose a charity to support and with the help of our amazing artists and customers we try to do our bit to try to make a difference to others."

Suicide is the biggest killer of people under 35 in the UK and PAPYRUS believes that many young suicides can be prevented.

Artist Sam donated the original artwork to raise money for the cancer support charity Macmillan.

But the remarqued prints will raise funds for PAPYRUS. The remarques are different on each one, so each one is unique says Anne.

To find out more, visit: www.yorkartist.com/products/in-aid-of-papyrus-time-to-make-memories-a-remarque-limited-edition-from-sam-toft.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123 or email them at jo@samaritans.org.