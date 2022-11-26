A VINTAGE fashion show with a difference is being planned in memory of a North Yorkshire woman who had a passion for clothes.

Audrey Watson who died two years ago in her 90th year had a life-long love affair with fashion.

As a young woman, she would get dressed up to the nines for a night out – but have four other outfits in her car to change into during the evening.

In 2015, The Press interviewed Audrey ahead of a sale of some of her clothes from the 1960s and 1970s by Tennants Auctioneers at Leyburn.

Now, to commemorate the third anniversary of her death, Audrey’s daughter Helen is hosting a vintage fashion event at Bubwith Leisure Centre from 7pm on Saturday May 20, 2023 - in aid of two charities.

Helen said: “The evening will showcase Audrey's fashion collection in a catwalk show as well as a static display of her outfits, and photographs of her wearing them. There will also be a display of her shoes, accessories, photos and her collection of fashion magazines from the 60s and 70s.

“There will be live music from the 60s and 70s, a luxury raffle and an auction of one of Audrey's dresses - a Frank Usher maxi dress from the mid 70s.

“All profits will be split between Dementia UK and Blood Cancer UK charities.”

Tickets are £15 per person including a glass of Prosecco on arrival.

Early bird tickets are available at £12.50 until December 31.

Tickets can be purchased via Audrey's Wardrobe Facebook page or by telephoning 07971079468.

Alternatively, they can also be purchased from Heather Megson at Butterfly Treasures on 07722 664088.

Share your fashion photos

Do you have photos of favourite fashions from the past. Please share then with us - and tell us the stories behind them. Send them to us now via the send now button below