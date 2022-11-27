York Normandy veteran Sid Metcalfe will be given a 'proper' military send-off when he is laid to rest at St Lawrence's Church on December 8.

A bugler will play the Last Post, and soldiers from 34 Field Hospital at Strensall will act as Sid's coffin bearers, says Nick Beilby of the York Normandy Veterans Association.

Members of the British Legion will also attend - as will other veterans.

Sid's daughter Linda said it would be a 'proper send-off'.

"If he could look down and see what was going to happen, he would be delighted!" she said. "It will be a magnificent day."

Linda stressed the service would not be for military personnel and veterans only, however.

"Anybody who knew dad will be welcome to come!" she said.

The funeral has poignantly been arranged for 11am: Sid passed away on Remembrance Day, famously the 11th day of the 11th month.

A big turnout, of 150 people or more, is expected.

But Nick Beilby said St Lawrence's, as the second biggest church in York, would be able to accommodate anyone who wanted to come.

Sid - who, during the war, was a driver mechanic with a reconnaissance unit which landed at Sword Beach on D-Day plus 10 - was 99 when he passed away.

Sid Metcalfe as a young soldier (Image: Supplied)

He had been due to attend a Remembrance Day service at St Lawrence's Church, but was taken into hospital at about lunchtime after being taken 'very poorly', and passed away later in the afternoon.

Tributes poured in for Sid on The Press Facebook page after news of his death broke.

"Thank you for your service and helping get our freedom, Sid!" posted Margaret Roberts. "You and your comrades will never be forgotten, lovely man!"

"Rest in peace Sid. Total respect and sincere thanks for your service sir," added Annemarie Casey-Cuthbert.

Sid was in his early 20s when the reconnaissance unit he served with as a mechanic/ driver landed at Sword Beach on D-Day plus 10.

He and his sergeant were later captured, and Sid was taken to a POW camp in Germany.

There he was forced to labour in a copper mine. He was badly injured in a mine collapse, and spent three months in a German military hospital.

He was eventually liberated by US troops.

After the war he became a joiner, then clerk of works for York council, where he remained until he retired.

He continued to live on his own in a bungalow in Rawcliffe until the end of his life, and was proud of still being able to look after himself, Linda said.

Just two days before his death, he had been to the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Strensall with fellow York Normandy veteran Ken Cooke to talk about his wartime experiences at an army development day.

Sid's funeral on December 8 will be followed by a private family cremation and a wake at Acomb Working Men's Club.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the York Normandy Veterans, St Lawrence's Church or the Yorkshire Air Museum's £100k control tower restoration appeal.