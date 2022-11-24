SCOTT GOBIN has enthused that playing Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) is “the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Gobin, who is from York, competes for Leeds Rhinos PDRL domestically and has previously captained Yorkshire’s PDRL side.

He was named England captain by head coach Shaun Briscoe ahead of the World Cup and successfully led his side to glory.

In the maiden PDRL World Cup, England reached the final where they beat New Zealand 42-10 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

England’s successes were only heightened when, just weeks later, England’s Wheelchair rugby league side lifted the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup after beating France 28-24.

Following England’s triumph in both competitions, the two sides were invited to both the Speaker’s House and the Stock Exchange in London.

“I was born with one arm and I started playing rugby when I was about five,” reflected Gobin.

“I played for a club called Chairwell Chiefs and then I moved on to Driglington. I was in a pub in Morley one night and a good friend, Simon Brown, caught me.

“He’d asked me several times if I fancied playing this game of PDRL and I was like, ‘I don’t know if it’s going to be for me. I don’t know if I’m up for it.’

“I kept turning it away. One night, he caught me a bit drunk and I said yes. I’ve never looked back. It’s probably been the best decision I’ve ever made.

“The lads in PDRL are absolutely fantastic. Everyone has got their own story and everyone is really open and honest.

“You build off each other, you have that cohesion. The best set of lads, it’s a family.

“It’s amazing, stuff like this doesn’t happen every day, does it? We personally thought that, after the World Cup, it’d just fizzle out and we’d go back to our nine-to-five jobs.

“To be invited to Parliament for stuff like this is beyond belief, it’s amazing.”

England’s double success has come as Disability Awareness Month begins in the United Kingdom, running from November 16 to December 16.

“It’s good because it’s (rugby league) the most inclusive sport there is,” enthused Gobin. “Anyone can play any variant of rugby league and that’s what we want. We want more people to get involved at any level.

“Men’s, women’s, wheelchair, PDRL, LDRL (Learning Disability Rugby League). The more people there are, the better. It’s an amazing sport to be involved in.”

Rugby Football League chief executive officer Ralph Rimmer added: “We like to be inclusive, we want everybody to come and play the sport.

"The whole doctrine is, if someone wants to play the sport, let’s find a way of letting them do it.

“I think these two (PDRL and Wheelchair) are really good examples of this.

“They’re raising their profiles, certainly making sure that everybody knows out there that they can come and play the sport, get involved and be a part of the rugby league family.

“That’s hugely important for our growth in the future.”