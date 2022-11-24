A BIKER has suffered serious injuries in a crash that closed a major road near York.

As The Press reported at the time, the A59 was closed both ways and was blocked by an accident at Kirk Hammerton between York and Harrogate.

The road was closed for several hours while accident investigation work was carried out.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a crash on the A59 early this morning (November 24).

They say the accident happened at about 5.49am and police attended reports of a two vehicle collision between a car and a motorbike.

A police spokesman said: "The motorbike was travelling westbound along the road and a white VW was travelling in the opposite direction when the two vehicles collided.

"The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

"If you witnessed the incident, have dashcam footage or any other information which could help our investigation, please email: Richard.harrison@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for TC Smith."

Please quote reference 12220208147.