Nearly a fifth of children in York are obese by the time they finish primary school, alarming new figures reveal.

NHS figures show 19.1 per cent of Year 6 pupils (10 and 11 year olds) in York schools were classified as obese or severely obese in 2021-22.

A further 12.7 per cent of children were overweight, meaning 31.8 per cent of York's Year 6 pupils were at an unhealthy weight.

However, the number of Year 6s in York classified as obese has fallen since 2019-20, when 22.1 per cent of pupils were said to be obese.

Mark Hassack, CEO at South Bank Multi Academy Trust, said: “We take the personal development of our pupils really seriously. We actively encourage sustainable health and fitness as part of our core curriculum across primary and secondary.

“The key for us is educating our children not just in the areas of health, fitness, nutrition and mindfulness but crucially the sustainability of good lifestyle choices in these areas.

“Society as a whole has a responsibility to tackle areas such as childhood obesity; not just schools, but we rightly play a lead role.

“Yes, it’s a lot of work for schools to get this provision right for our children but it’s vital that we do so and that we prioritise the overall approach to personal development of pupils.

“We focus relentlessly on ensuring that all children experience educational excellence every day so that they can achieve the very best outcomes – academically and in their personal development. We believe this is every child’s right, and our responsibility.”

The data comes from the Government's annual National Child Measurement Programme, which records the height and weight of year 6 and reception-age children in state schools across England to monitor obesity trends.

This programme found that 31.3 per cent of Year 6s living in the most deprived areas of England were obese, compared to 13.5 per cent of those living in the least deprived areas.

Fiona Phillips, Assistant Director of Public Health at City of York Council, said: “We understand that childhood obesity is a national concern, and we are committed to addressing this issue in York to help bring the rates down.

“We are, however, acutely aware of the impact that the society that we live in has on obesity, from the foods that are marketed to children through to the promotion of sedentary lifestyles.

“Our Healthy Child Service delivers information, specialist advice and wellbeing support for children and parents, as well as running the HENRY programme.

“Childhood obesity is a key priority for the Healthy Child Service team, which includes qualified health visitors and school nurses.

“We are engaging with children throughout the city is by encouraging active travel. Road safety training and Bikeability sessions are offered to all primary schools to support families in walking and cycling to school.”