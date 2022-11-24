CITY of York Hockey Club endured a mixed week, winning four of the 10 games that they played.

York Men’s first team travelled to face Newcastle University I away from home, where they were beaten 5-3.

Despite being the away side, York started the encounter strong, putting their hosts under immense pressure.

Just minutes into the game, their pressure earned them a short corner that was turned in by Charlie Borwell.

Though York continued to press forward after scoring, they soon conceded an equaliser after a momentary lapse.

The visitors swiftly regained the lead, however, when Danny Ellwood rounded the Newcastle goalkeeper, profiting from Jamie Clarke’s interception, to give York a 2-1 lead at half time.

Reinvigorated by the break, Newcastle got off to a blistering start in the second period, scoring three goals in quick succession.

York maintained their attacking efforts, but the hosts’ shot-stopper was on form to deny several opportunities.

Ellwood successfully notched his brace after a goalmouth scramble to reduce the deficit to just one.

As York searched for their equaliser, though, Newcastle added a fifth to ensure the win.

Elsewhere, York Men II hosted and dominated Hull University I, thrashing them 11-1.

From the off, the game was dominated by York, who ensured Hull had difficulties in escaping their own half.

Patrick Herriott’s goal opened the scoring just moments into the game before Toby Clarke swiftly added a second.

From Clarke’s goal, Zak Perryman converted twice to give York a commanding, four-goal lead at the break.

Though York had a comfortable lead at the start of the second half, they maintained their attacking intent.

Herriott grabbed his second goal of the game as Joel Pearce scored a second-half brace.

Their efforts were helped by goals from Rufus Wordsworth, Rob Newton, George Good and Matt Andrew.

Meanwhile, York Men’s IV were thrashed 5-0 at home against Leeds University I.

Elsewhere, Leeds VI travelled to face York MV, with York emerging as 4-1 winners in the clash, with a brace from Harry Heyes and further goals from Rob Barker and James Hogg.

Elsewhere, York MVII were due to play Selby I away from home, but the match was cancelled.

MVIII hosted Ben Rhydding V and were beaten 4-1 as York MX’s clash with Aire Valley Developmental was cancelled.

Elsewhere, York’s Ladies II hosted Harrogate II and were beaten 2-1.

Meanwhile, Ladies III battled out a tight win over Tadcaster Magnets at home, winning 1-0.

Throughout the opening stages, the game remained even, with both sides looking to attack amid spells of solid defence.

As Tadcaster looked to break forward, Lucy Tate intercepted a pass to steal back possession for York.

Tate found Will Linden who, with acres of space, found the backboard to give York a one-goal lead.

York looked to extend their lead after the half-time break, breaking forward frequently but perhaps more importantly, defending well.

Tadcaster were unsuccessful in breaking down a strong York backline as the hosts battled out a 1-0 win.

Elsewhere, LIV were beaten 5-1 at home against Acomb I as York Ladies V were thrashed 13-1 by Bridlington I on the road.

Meanwhile, Ladies VI hosted Ben Rhydding V, winning 2-0.