A year after the Star Inn at Harome was devastated by fire it is reopening its door to the community.

Local residents and contractors have been invited to visit the restored pub today (Thursday) with it reopening to the general public at 11.30am on Friday.

The Michelin star restaurant was destroyed by fire on November 24 last year.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately.

A £2 million restoration has since been completed with the Mouseman furniture refurbished and the roof re-thatched.

The pub, which also offers a nine-bedroom hotel just opposite, has won numerous awards and is continually praised for its food.

The building was severely damaged in the fire, which started after 10pm.

At its peak, nine fire engines attended the blaze after the thatched roof went up in flames.

Police said investigations are continuing into the fire at The Star Inn restaurant.

A spokesperson said: "It is believed the fire was started deliberately.

"A man voluntarily attended an interview in connection with the incident and was released under investigation.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Although the restaurant has been extended over the years to add a modern new dining room with banquette seating and a cocktail bar, many regulars enjoyed the original pub bar, housed in the thatched-roof inn, with roaring fire and low-ceilinged dining room. Diners could retire into the eaves to the coffee loft, also home to a private dining room.

The pub bar was the work of legendary local craftsman Robert ‘Mousey’ Thompson, aka the ‘Mouseman of Kilburn’.

During the past two decades, The Star has won virtually every relevant industry award, from a much-celebrated Michelin star to Top UK Gastropub.