ANOTHER bus service is at risk of being cut in York - and councillors have expressed "serious concern" at the impact it could have on residents.

Connexions, the bus operating company that runs the number 13 bus between Haxby and Copmanthorpe, via New Earswick, York and York College, has given notice that it may be forced to withdraw the 13’s Saturday service from the December 10.

This is the latest service withdrawal notification and follows the Connexions submitting notice for the 412 service between Wetherby and York through Tockwith and Rufforth.

Currently both services have been put out on short-term tender process by the council with an aim to find operators which could run the services either on a commercial or subsidised basis until the end of March 2023.

Craig Temple, managing director at Connexions, said: "We are disappointed that it's had to come to this. We have spent a number of years building the service up, but it is unfortunate that it has not recovered after Covid.

"Coupled with the poor level of concessionary reimbursement that we receive - ours is the lowest of any operator in the city - it has left us with no other option.

"We are hopeful that we are successful in winning the tender so that we can carry on service for the customers along our route as we are a locally owned family business."

More bus operators are set to submit changes to services over the coming weeks and months as the bus network in the city and across the country is facing a grave situation due to the impact of the pandemic, rising costs, lack of bus drivers and the ending of Government funding support.

While the council uses around £700,000 each year to support services that are not commercially viable, the council said this cannot meet the scale of the challenge.

In December, senior councillors will receive a report on the work that will have to be undertaken with operators to save as many services and routes as possible.

Haxby and Wigginton Liberal Democrat councillor Andrew Hollyer said: "Since the announcement on the 13's Saturday service we've heard from many residents, particularly elderly and mobility impaired people, that would find it more difficult to go about their lives.

"This is just the latest bus service that is now facing cuts, and there is real fear that more are yet to come.

"We have major concerns over the impact on residents of what is starting to look like a real bus crisis across the city and the country.”

Reacting to the news on the number 13 bus, councillors and campaigners are asking residents to sign a petition showing their support for the service.