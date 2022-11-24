Recent cases heard at York Magistrates Court included a man drink riding an e-scooter.

Simon Lawrence, 45, of Whitestone Drive, Huntington, was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he observe a 10-week nightly curfew and do 250 hours’ unpaid work. He was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm. He must pay £1,100 compensation, a £128 statutory surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

Scott Andrew Wardell, 48, of Swainsea Lane, Pickering, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted driving a e-scooter when twice the legal alcohol limit. He was fined £672 and ordered to pay a £269 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

David Shaffi, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to using racially and religiously aggravated behaviour and attempting to steal a bottle of wine in Tesco’s Low Ousegate store. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitative activity days, fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the man he abused, a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

David Lee Wilson, 30, of Chatsworth Avenue, Strensall, was jailed for a year after he admitted two charges of causing actual bodily harm to a man and a woman and one of assaulting a police emergency worker. He was ordered to pay the man and woman £150 each and a £187 statutory surcharge.