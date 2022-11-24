YORK council is taking part in an international awareness day to end violence towards women and girls in the city.

White Ribbon Day is an awareness day, ahead of a part of a 16 day campaign, to highlight work towards ending violence against women and girls, including domestic abuse, and bringing attention to organisations.

Starting tomorrow (Friday, November 25), this year's campaign further highlights how men and boys can help to create a world of equality and safety for women.

City of York council was accredited White Ribbon status in 2021 for its commitment to addressing violence towards women and girls, and for working with partners such as North Yorkshire Police, IDAS, and York Hospital, to raise awareness of domestic abuse

Cllr Carol Runciman, the council’s Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care, said: "Violence against another individual, regardless of their sex, is absolutely unacceptable.

"It is incredibly sad but unfortunately true that violence against women and children still takes place in our society and in our city.

"As a White Ribbon accredited Council, together with partners we are working hard to address the issue across the city. I hope that by highlighting the issue over the coming days we can encourage everyone – men and women – to take a stand against violence in all its forms."

Examples of ongoing work include commissioning a training programme for professionals in York to enable them to identify and support victims, and carrying out a city wide assessment to ensure that the right support is available to women and children experiencing or fleeing domestic abuse.

For more information on White Ribbon Day click here.