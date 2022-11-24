TWO elderly people were trapped in their car after a crash on a main road in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the single vehicle collision happened on the A1079 at Barmby Moor, near Pocklington, at just before 6pm yesterday evening.
It said both casualties were released using a spinal board and lighting equipment, but did not give any details of their medical conditions after being released.
