A YORK band have landed their "dream show" supporting some of their idols next year - which sold out in just one day.

Skylights, made up of four friends from the city, have announced they will play on the bill with Shed Seven at Millennium Square in Leeds on July 15 2023.

The band, who are in the process of recording two new singles for release early next year, said they can't wait for the show with one of their favourite groups.

Turnbull Smith, guitarist in Skylights, said: "To say we are buzzing would be an understatement.

"When we posted it on our socials our fans went nuts, the show sold out in a day.

"Six thousand people in Millennium Square - what a night that will be."

Skylights on stage at the O2 Academy in Leeds

The band played to thousands of fans at Leeds O2 Academy in July this year - when they were joined on stage by boxer and friend of the band, Josh Warrington.