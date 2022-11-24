A BAND of very heavy rain, accompanied by strong and squally winds, is set to sweep across York and North Yorkshire this afternoon.

The Met Office says the rain is expected to fall between 3 and 4pm and, after it clears, it will stay windy and gusty tonight, with further blustery showers or longer spells of rain expected.

However, tomorrow should be largely dry and bright, with sunny spells.

The Environment Agency has already issued a flood alert for the Ouse in York, which says flooding of low-lying land is expected, with areas most at risk including riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York and to the south as far as Naburn Lock, including Kings Staith, Queens Staith, and South Esplanade.