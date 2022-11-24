York Sports Club has won The Sports Club of the Year (North) prize at the prestigious Club Mirror National Awards attended by over 400 guests from around the UK.

The club was shortlisted in three categories, Family Club of the Year, Cricket Club of the Year and scooped the top prize in the Sports Club of the Year.

York Sports Club is based on Shipton Road and includes rugby union, tennis, cricket and squash teams.

The event was sponsored by BT Sport and hosted by broadcaster, John Inverdale.

Kevin and Liz Johnson attended the glittering ceremony at the Leicester Athena on behalf of the club and were delighted to be announced the winners and receive the award on behalf of York Sports Club.

Kevin Johnson said: "Winning this award is a real compliment to the club and testament to the efforts put in by the management committee, staff and volunteers.

“We won because the judging panel recognised the growth of the business in recent years, how we successfully adapted during covid, the value of a multi-sport the club in the community for both adult and junior sport and additionally due to positive feedback received from numerous independent sources."

The club is also currently in the process of fundraising for a new stand that will replace the 40-year-old outdated facility with a fully accessible and modern replacement, which it hopes to start work on next Spring.

Anyone that would like more information about sponsorship or to donate funds to the cause can find out further information at www.yorkrufc.co.uk or contact the club on 01904 623602.