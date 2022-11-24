TADCASTER Albion’s winless stretch in the Pitching In Northern Premier League east extended to 18 after a 4-0 loss to the table-topping Worksop Town at the SoTrak Stadium, writes Olly Wood.

Goals from James Hanson, Liam Hughes and Tavonga Kuleya, with Hughes notching a brace, ensured the win for Worksop.

Following a 6-2 defeat away at Pontefract Collieries on Saturday, Nathan Croft, T’nique Fishley, Nathan Dyer, Scott Smith and Luke Sharry were drafted into the Tadcaster team.

Luke Hinsley, who scored two goals against Pontefract, was handed a home debut.

It took just two minutes for Worksop to score. Jay Rollins broke down the right wing before finding Hanson with a ball into the box.

From inside the six-yard area, the former Bradford City striker gave Worksop the lead.

Town maintained their early pressure on Tadcaster, who struggled to create much in attack.

Rollins was once again the provider, only this time finding Hughes with a pass that he volleyed into the net.

Mere moments later, a third was added for Worksop when Hughes’ headed effort from a corner beat Max Culverwell.

Albion came close to pulling one back when Nathan Croft’s shot looked destined for goal, but his effort was cleared off the line.

Entering the half-time break down by two, Worksop maintained their attacking intent in the second half.

Worksop introduced Kuleya from the bench just after the hour mark and within 15 minutes of coming on, he pounced on a defensive mistake from Tadcaster to score.

Next up for Tadcaster is a game against Dunston at the SoTrak Stadium on Saturday (3pm).