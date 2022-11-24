ANOTHER Christmas market in York has returned to The Guildhall after three years.

The Yorkshire Yuletide Village, hosted by Made in Yorkshire, sees Yorkshire-based, design-led companies and exhibitors sell their handcrafted items in the historic Guildhall.

Items on sale include eco-friendly artisan soap bars, festive jams, curds, and chutneys, handcrafted jewellery, ceramics, and more.

The Yorkshire Yuletide Village is open daily from 10am to 4.30pm until Sunday, December 10.

Diane Lee, who is one of the exhibitors, said: "It's indoors, it's warm, and there's a cafe, alongside all the beautiful items made by our makers."

A spokesperson for The Guildhall said: "The Guildhall are delighted to have such a festive event in the lead up to Christmas.

"We love hearing the festive music echo throughout our 15th century hall and seeing the visitors come in to take a look at the stands or relax in

the warmth of the cafe lounge."

The Guildhall Riverside Lounge Cafe is also open, serving mince pies and festive hot drinks.

For more information on the Guildhall please visit The Guildhall's web page.