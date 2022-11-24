SIXTEEN jobs have been saved after a York business has been bought out of administration.

Orion Home Improvements Limited has saved has bought , Orion Windows, saving the jobs of all the 16 staff.

Established in 1989, the independently-owned company supplies conservatories, orangeries and extensions as well as windows and doors.

It has a showroom in Clifton Moor, York, with a large display of fully finished conservatories, orangeries and solid roofs in a range of styles.

Phil Booth of Booth & Co was appointed as administrator last Friday (November 18) and the sale of its business and assets was immediately completed to Orion Home Improvements.

This is a company owned by a consortium that includes the directors of Conservatory Outlet Ltd, Orion Windows’ main manufacturer and supplier. The administrator was advised by Alice Pratt, Estelle Oates and Joseph Young of Leeds law firm Clarion.

Phil Booth of Ossett-based Booth & Co commented: “After 30 years of successful trading, Orion Windows has been faced with a number of issues over the last couple of years; having suffered from the impact of multiple Covid lockdowns which resulted in a fall in revenue, it was then hit by the escalating costs of raw materials and energy.

“The company was marketed by Mark Rowlands of SIA Group in Leeds and a pre-packaged sale was subsequently agreed to Orion Home Improvements, securing the future of this long-established business. This deal is great news for staff, customers and suppliers.”

Alice Pratt of Clarion commented: “Like many businesses, Orion Windows was adversely affected by the disruption of the pandemic as well as the pressure of spiralling costs, but in the hands of a new owner with significant experience in the sector, the business has a brighter future ahead.”