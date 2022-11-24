Well done York Press for publicising the damning report by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) on Drax.
Selby Green Party have been doing their own research and have reached the same conclusions.
The Drax spokesperson doesn’t address the issues raised by NRDC. The spokesperson states that Drax produces 12 per cent of the UK’s renewable power, totally ignoring the key point from NRDC that burning biomass on this industrial scale is not actually renewable.
Thanks to articles such as this, Drax is being hit where it hurts – in its shares.
So keep up the good work, York Press!
Cherry Waters, South Milford
